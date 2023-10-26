Usher turns to friends to boost his dry Super Bowl hype?

Usher turns to industry friends to boost his dry Super Bowl hype?

Usher is over the moon about the major honour of performing at the next Super Bowl. But he reportedly believed the hype of his performance was not sky-shattering. To compensate for this, he contacted his friends in the industry to join him onstage.



"He really wants to prove himself worthy of such an honor because he definitely sees that the excitement level for him doing it is not at an all-time high," a tipster tattled to Daily Mail.

The insider continued, "He has asked some of his friends who are artists to help him out and join him on stage, and he has thrown a few ideas towards Justin."

Meanwhile, the Sorry singer was the most prominent on the list. But reportedly, he refused.

The refusal reason was attributed to the Canadian crooner's health status, where he was recovering from facial paralysis.

Besides, however, the Baby hitmaker's refusal could also be interpreted from his ambitions to headline the mega event in the possible future.

The insider continued, "Justin is flattered that one of his mentors, Usher wants him to be a part of the Super Bowl, but he is leaning towards letting Usher do his thing and Justin would rather have the opportunity to do the Super Bowl on his own in the future if he were to be asked."

"That is the more sought-after option for Justin when it has anything to do with performing at the event," the source shared.

Meanwhile, Usher is geared up to rock the Super Bowl 2024 in Paradise, Las Vegas, in February.