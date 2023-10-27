Inside Sofia Vergara new romance after Joe Manganiello split

Sofia Vergara is reportedly going out with Justin Saliman after parting ways from husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello.



Sharing insights into her new romance, an insider said the Modern Family alum has been dating Saliman for “a short while, they’ve gotten fairly close over the past several weeks.”

The source disclosed to Us Weekly that for the Hollywood beauty, “the attraction is there and he’s definitely her type.”

Speaking of Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, the insider said he is unfazed by Vergara’s fame. “He’s run in similar circles as Sofía for years,” the insider noted.

“So her celebrity status isn’t something that intimidates him whatsoever,” the tipster added. “Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence.”

“Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go,” the insider said of the lovebirds, who sparked dating rumours after they were spotted having dinner in Beverly Hills.

Saliman was previously married to actor Bree Turner, renowned for her roles in the popular TV series Grimm and the romantic comedy classic The Ugly Truth.

However, the two called it quits when Turner initiated divorce proceedings from Saliman, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The couple had spent ten years together, and welcomed two children during their marriage.