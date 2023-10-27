 
menu
entertainment
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Inside Sofia Vergara new romance after Joe Manganiello split

Sofia Vergara reportedly dating Justin Saliman after ending seven-year marriage to Joe Manganiello

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, October 27, 2023

Inside Sofia Vergara new romance after Joe Manganiello split
Inside Sofia Vergara new romance after Joe Manganiello split

Sofia Vergara is reportedly going out with Justin Saliman after parting ways from husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello.

Sharing insights into her new romance, an insider said the Modern Family alum has been dating Saliman for “a short while, they’ve gotten fairly close over the past several weeks.”

The source disclosed to Us Weekly that for the Hollywood beauty, “the attraction is there and he’s definitely her type.”

Speaking of Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, the insider said he is unfazed by Vergara’s fame. “He’s run in similar circles as Sofía for years,” the insider noted.

“So her celebrity status isn’t something that intimidates him whatsoever,” the tipster added. “Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence.”

“Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go,” the insider said of the lovebirds, who sparked dating rumours after they were spotted having dinner in Beverly Hills.

Saliman was previously married to actor Bree Turner, renowned for her roles in the popular TV series Grimm and the romantic comedy classic The Ugly Truth.

However, the two called it quits when Turner initiated divorce proceedings from Saliman, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The couple had spent ten years together, and welcomed two children during their marriage.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bear the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bear the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67