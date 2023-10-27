 
menu
entertainment
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift officially enters the billionaire’s club amid Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's net worth skyrocketed after the success of Eras Tour which was followed by the theatrical release of its concert film

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, October 27, 2023

Taylor Swift officially enters the billionaire’s club amid Eras Tour
Taylor Swift officially enters the billionaire’s club amid Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has finally entered the billionaire’s club with her record-breaking concert tour and movie.

According to Bloomberg, the success of Eras Tour which was followed by the theatrical release of its concert film led to humongous ticket sales which charted Taylor’s net worth past $1 billion.

As Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour continues ruling the box office, the singer recently released the re-recording of her nine-year-old album 1989 which is expected to be one of the hottest-selling records of the year.

Moreover, The Eras Tour raked more than $700 million in ticket sales for shows performed to date with the average ticket cost being $254, however Swifties still paid more on the resale market.

The publication’s analysis further credits her "prolific songwriting, negotiations around streaming and shrewd decision" to re-record her first six albums for the humongous financial success during a time where artists have "lost clout" in the industry.

Bloomberg further noted that these figures are only based on assets and earnings that could be confirmed or traced from numbers which have already been made public. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bear the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bear the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67