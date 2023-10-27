Taylor Swift's net worth skyrocketed after the success of Eras Tour which was followed by the theatrical release of its concert film

Taylor Swift officially enters the billionaire’s club amid Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has finally entered the billionaire’s club with her record-breaking concert tour and movie.

According to Bloomberg, the success of Eras Tour which was followed by the theatrical release of its concert film led to humongous ticket sales which charted Taylor’s net worth past $1 billion.

As Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour continues ruling the box office, the singer recently released the re-recording of her nine-year-old album 1989 which is expected to be one of the hottest-selling records of the year.

Moreover, The Eras Tour raked more than $700 million in ticket sales for shows performed to date with the average ticket cost being $254, however Swifties still paid more on the resale market.

The publication’s analysis further credits her "prolific songwriting, negotiations around streaming and shrewd decision" to re-record her first six albums for the humongous financial success during a time where artists have "lost clout" in the industry.

Bloomberg further noted that these figures are only based on assets and earnings that could be confirmed or traced from numbers which have already been made public.