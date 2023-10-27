Royal fans react as Kate Middleton receives ‘wonderful news’

 
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton and Alizee announced in July that they were expecting first child

Friday, October 27, 2023

Royal fans have expressed their joy as Kate Middleton’s brother James welcomed his first baby with wife Alizee Thevenet.

According to a report by Express Daily, James Middleton and Alizee were spotted taking their firstborn for a stroll in London's Notting Hill recently.

James' baby is the first cousin to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Page Six also reported that James and Alizee Thevenet have welcomed their first baby.

Reacting to it, one fan commented: “Wishing them all the best. Wonderful news.”

“Wishing this beautiful couple congratulations on the arrival of their new baby. The Middletons seem to be a lovely tight knit and close family and that’s something money cannot buy,” commented another fan and added “I’m sure Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Pippa’s 3, will be overjoyed for another cousin addition to their beautiful family.”

The third said, “Alizee is absolutely beautiful! So happy for them and their newborn!”

