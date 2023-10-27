Jada Pinkett lifts curtain on dynamics with Will Smith after Oscar slap

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed how her marriage took a turn after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed how her marriage took a turn after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars.

After disclosing that she and the Men in Black star separated six years prior to the incident, Jada said, “I'm not thinking in a million years he's getting up on stage and it has anything to do with me!”

Her comments come months after Will slapped Chris after he joked about Jada looking like 'G.I. Jane' because of her bald head which is a result of alopecia.

The 52-year-old actress told the Red magazine that their relationship got “deeper” after the controversy, “It gets deeper than romance or all the c**p that comes with marriage.

The Girls Trip star said she was concerned about Will, “I realized in that moment that, as challenging as our relationship can be, I'm always going to be by his side, no matter what.”

Moreover, Jada said that she prefers not to use "conventional" terms like marriage when talking about her union with Will.

“I try to stay away because people have a very specific idea of it and I'm not in the business of trying to change that,” she explained.

Jada recently dropped her all-tell memoir Worthy which is currently on Amazon's charts number 3 spot for the week of October 22.