Friday, October 27, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

The creator of ‘The Crown’ has dropped a major hint into the real reason why he refuses to allow the Duke’s voice in his show

Insights into the real reason Prince Harry’s memoir was not preferred reading material for The Crown’s creator has just been explained.

The creator himself, Peter Morgan explained the reasoning behind all of this in a candid converastion with Variety.

He even chalked it all up to one main reason and said, “I've not read a word of it.”

But its “not that I wouldn’t be interested,” he explained. It's just that “I didn’t want his voice to inhabit my thinking too much.”

The creator of the famed Netflix show The Crown also went as far as to clarify where he stands on the issues plaguing Prince Harry, as well as his life story.

“I’ve got a lot of sympathy with him, a lot of sympathy,” he started the topic off by explaining.

But regardless of the emotions associated, “I didn’t want to read his book,” he said.

