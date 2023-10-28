 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Especially considering the ‘correct circles’ she’s been able to get access too with this approach

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

The Duchess of Sussex has just been called out for clutching onto her royal title, only after realizing just how ‘useful’ it can be to roam around Hollywood inner circles.

Insights into this hypothesis has been presented by royal commentator and expert Neil Sean.

According to Express UK, he brought the hidden agenda to light and said, “Harry and Meghan are very, very keen to cling onto those royal titles.”

This comes amid reports that “Meghan decided that the titles would be a good thing, not just for her but for both her children too” after “much deliberation,” post Megxit.

He believes, “Meghan realized how useful a title can be, particularly when you want to move in the correct circles.”

"That is the reason why they want to clutch hold of titles,” Mr Sean signed off by claiming. 

