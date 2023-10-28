Experts have spoken out against the Palace and the Sussexes for ‘bullying and being bullied’

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace and its monarch have just been called out for allowing ‘bullying’ to take place within its walls.

Royal commentator Rita Panahi issued this warning to Buckingham Palace about their treatment of the Sussexes.

All of it has been shared in an interview with Sky News Australia and includes allegations against the duo as well as King Charles for “rewarding their poor behavior” despite bullying and other negative advances.

The expert also went as far as to accuse the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for ‘bullying’ their way to getting titles for Archie and Lilibet.

Ms Panahi started the converastion off by saying, “I just think it makes zero sense when you have got two people who have not only slammed the family and the institution but have declared they are no longer working royals.”

“They are not working royals so why are the children being given these honors of being a prince and princess?” she also said in the middle of her chat with the outlet.

“I just think it’s rewarding poor behavior, it’s basically being blackmailed into giving these concessions because they are going to make claims of racism,” she also added before signing off.