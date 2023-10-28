 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Melanie Walker

Sandra Bullock makes first appearance after tragic death of lover Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall passed away on August 5 after battling ALS for three years

Melanie Walker

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Sandra Bullock was spotted in Los Angeles for the first time since the tragic passing of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, in August, alongside daughter Laila.

The Blind Side star and Laila maintained their calm composure in the public as they strolled through the streets almost three months after the family tragedy.

Bullock and her daughter were accompanied by the actor’s bodyguard, Peter Weireter, as they walked hand-in-hand.

At one point, the Hollywood star paused to engage in an intimate conversation with her daughter, before tenderly planting a kiss on her cheek.

Bullock was wearing a very casual attire, consisting of a white crewneck T-shirt, black slacks, a black belt, a tan coat, and white sneakers, with minimal makeup.

She lost her partner, whom she dated for almost eight years, to ALS on August 5. Following his death, it was revealed that he was secretly battling the disease for the last three years.

In a statement, the family revealed, "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private, and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

It was also reported that Bullock's decision to prioritize her family life and take a break from acting was made to support and care for her ailing partner.

Meanwhile, it remains uncertain whether the actor will make her return to Hollywood anytime soon.

