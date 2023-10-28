 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Kate Middleton’s brother James shares first photo of his newborn son

Kate Middleton has also reportedly given a sweet gift to her nephew

Kate Middleton’s brother James shares first photo of his newborn son

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has shared the first photo of his newborn baby with wife Alizee Thevenet.

Taking to Instagram, James shared photos of his son and said, “He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.”

He also confirmed the son’s unique name, saying, “No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.”

Kate Middleton’s brother continued, “We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. 

"The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…)”

