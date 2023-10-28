 
entertainment
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Prince Harry has two kids to ‘look out for’ and can’t make missteps

The Duke of Sussex has just been compared to Will Smith after the Oscars slap incident in a shocking turn of events

File Footage

Prince Harry has found himself being compared to Will Smith after the infamous Oscars slap incident.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson issued these claims and sentiments.

She shed light into everything during one of her most candid interviews with OK magazine.

During the course of this chat, the expert note, “The media attention surrounding the end of their relationship would be difficult to deal with and they have their children to look out for.”

“Harry and Meghan are constantly under scrutiny, with every move being analyzed and interpreted. It could simply be a matter of them needing some time for themselves.”

Even royal biographer Katie Nicholl touched on the topic and said, “there have been rumors circulating in recent months that the fallout from Spare, which is pretty epic for Prince Harry who had Britain really turned against him, his home country; he's really not welcomed here.”

Even to this date, “[The book has] left a bad taste in people's mouths.”

Not to mention its surely “further alienated him from his friends and his family and I think, inevitably, that has put a strain on them” as well.

