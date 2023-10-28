 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Keke Palmer celebrates son’s first Halloween with spooky theme: See pics 

Keke Palmer shared a glimpse of her Halloween celebrations with her son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, dressed in spooky costumes.

Taking to Instagram, the Alice star enthralled her fans with pictures of her celebrating the spooky day with her 8 months old baby boy.

Palmer stole the show with a spectacular tribute to a classic horror film as she dressed up her little one as the iconic scientist Henry Frankenstein while she herself transformed into the Bride of Frankenstein.

The Emmy award winner left fans in awe as she channeled her inner Frankenstein's bride from the 1935 sci-fi horror film, Bride of Frankenstein.

"He needed a motha, so he created ME," she humorously captioned a video while wrote on another photo, "He gave me LIFE."

Previously, Palmer opened up about motherhood in a social media post featuring her son, writing, "Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update.”

“I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all," she added. "Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming.”

“I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can't imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!"

