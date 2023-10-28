File Footage Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Step Out for Casamigos Halloween party

Machine Gun Kelly rocked Uma Thurman’s The Bride in a bloody adaptation of the actress’ iconic yellow jumpsuit.

The signature weapon of the Kill Bill protagonist titled ‘katana sword’ was also boasted by the 33-year-old rapper and songwriter.

On the other hand, the schoolgirl assassin Gogo Yubari- played by Japanese actress Chiaki Kuriyama - was portrayed by Megan Fox in a sexy demeanor

File Footage Megan Fox, Machine Gun dress up in Kill-Bill Inspired Look

Megan also wielded Yubari's meteor hammer that the latter used to assassinate The Bride in an epic movie scene. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress' blood-dripping eyes complimented her strikingly fierce look.



The extravagant Casamigos Halloween party is annually thrown by Rande Gerber and George Clooney-the founders of the American tequila company.

Friday night served to be a unique public sighting of the duo as MGK and Megan were last seen together in the September of 2022 during a trip to New York City.

Despite their differences, which appeared to be disturbing Megan’s and MGK’s love life this past February, the couple had managed to reunite, an insider informed the People.

'They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together,' quoted the informer.

The insider also confirmed that the Love The Way You Lie actress has grown closer to her fiancé and 'seems much happier' to be with him again.

However, as per the source, the happily-engaged couple does not plan on getting married.