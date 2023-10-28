The expectation the Princess of Wales lives has just come under the radar of experts who have branded it unfair

Kate Middleton expected to ‘trot along’ behind Prince William

Experts have just branded Kate Middleton’s treatment in the Palace unfair since Prince William is not held to the same standards.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these sentiments and claims.

She shed light into everything during one of her candid pieces with News.com.au.

In it she bashed the double standard Kate Middleton has been living in given her continued support to Prince William, for his initiatives.

Not to mention, “supporting William’s huge green push has been a whole family affair on occasion, with not only Kate but Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis getting in on the act in 2020 during a meeting with Sir David Attenborough.”

According to Ms Elser, “the only marquee outing of his wife’s Centre that the prince has ambled along to came in January this year when William attended the launch of Shaping Us, his tie nattily co-ordinating with her killer McQueen suit.”

“Maybe part of the rationale of sending Kate out sans William was that that would mean she could enjoy the entirety of the spotlight, but I fail to see how the Prince of Wales in supportive husband mode, holding her handbag and poised to proffer lip gloss, would have eroded the attention on the princess.”

Before concluding she also said, “there are arguments to be made why the Princess of Wales should be going to Singapore, however it sticks in the craw that Kate is expected to trot along to all of her husband’s signature initiatives’ events while he is not held to the same standard.”