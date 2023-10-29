Kim Kardashian responds to Kourtney’s recreation of her infamous Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian has shared her thoughts on sister Kourtney Kardashian's identical recreation of her Met look

Kim Kardashian has responded to her sister Kourtney’s recreation of her 2013 Met Gala look that made her the center of numerous memes and loads of ridicule online.

For this Halloween, Kourtney Kardashian transformed into her sister Kim and she took the task pretty seriously, looking identical to Kim in her photos.

Kourtney donned the same skintight Riccardo Tisci dress with floral pattern that Kim wore to the Gala, when she too was heavily pregnant (with North). She added identical to the ones Kim sported, including the heels. Kourtney even aported the same bold berry lip and sleek ponytail hairstyle that Kim went for.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kim shared Kourtney’s post and pasted three clapping hands emojis on it, giving a nod to her sister’s creative efforts.

When the SKIMS founder originally wore the look to Met Gala 2013, which happened to be her first, it was likened by netizens to a grandma's couch and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Kim even confessed to Vogue afterward that she cried "the whole way home" after being exposed to endless memes and jokes about her outfit.