Victoria Beckham enjoys family night but where's david?

Victoria Beckham spent a cozy Sunday night with her family, basking in the warmth of togetherness.

The 49-year-old designer, known for her impeccable style, looked stunning in an all-black outfit and stilettos as she posed with her sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz.

Joining them were her beloved daughter Harper, Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz, and Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan. However, one noticeable absence was Victoria's husband, David.

While Victoria enjoyed this family gathering, David was notably absent, as he spent time away from the family. Victoria shared their evening on Instagram, captioning it with a heartfelt message: "Night in with the kids!!! We miss you!"

This family time comes shortly after Victoria opened up about her intimate vow renewal ceremony with David. The couple's enduring love story took them from London to Paris for a surprise 24-hour "minimoon." Victoria described it as the most romantic thing David had ever done.



Their enduring love, coupled with their shared history, continues to captivate the public's imagination, and their family night only reinforces the strength of their bonds.