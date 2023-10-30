Kim Kardashian gets brutal reality check for Halloween decor: 'Went too far'

Kim Kardashian recently drew ire for her home’s Halloween decoration as netizens think "she went way too far" with her mansion-turned-haunted house

The reality TV star took to her Instagram on Friday to give her followers a tour of her gory Calabasas mansion as she showed off the spooky decor and props.

The reel captured piles of skeletons, mummified hands, fake blood on the dining table, and dismembered body parts scattered around the house.

However, her followers were not happy with the gruesome ornaments as they criticised her for being “out of touch from reality."

Users found it "uncomfortable to watch" while others called the entire idea "tasteless" considering the "actual horrors" in the world right now.

"This is so out of touch, you really pushed the envelope on this one," penned a commentator.

Kim's followers went on to call her out for "the lack of compassion and consciousness" as they believe the money spent could've been put to good use instead.

"A very accurate resemblance of what's currently happening on the other side of the world right now," wrote a makeup artist as she called the Skims model an "inspiring woman" who doesn't realise "the timing" of such festivals.