Meghan Markle is stuck between a ‘rock’ and a hard place with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex is currently being pulled in two different directions, and is also working to come to grips with a massive dilemma, right on her home turf.



This dilemma in question relates to potential projects that she is being offered because none of them seem “quite right.”

This is because Meghan’s agency (William Morris Endeavor) WME is working to maintain not just her image, but also that of Prince Harry, despite him not being a signed client.

Insight into this has been shared by an inside source, and per Showbiz Cheat Sheet they say, “Meghan is signed to WME, Harry isn’t. They are dealing with the couple’s image, but Meghan is their only client.”

Yet, despite that, there are projects she has been forced to forgo because they are not a good fit for her husband.

Per that same insider, “another project was shelved because it would have appeared out of character for Harry to be a part of it.”

At the moment, “that’s the dilemma they’re facing” and its “not easy” to deal with, the source also chimed in to say before signing off.