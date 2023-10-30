 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Melanie Walker

Prince William is trying to change the monarchy under King Charles’ nose

Prince William is allegedly on a stealth mission to make some drastic changes to the King’s monarchy

Melanie Walker

Monday, October 30, 2023

File Footage

There are allegedly plans underway to change up the day-to-day of the monarchy, from right under King Charles’ nose.

All of this has been revealed by The Standard who claim the heir is working with his wife Kate Middleton to hire people that are “experts at getting things done.”

One of them includes their newest hire to the Firm, Dame Pippa Harris.

For those unversed, Harris will serve as the Waleses’ director for the Royal Foundation.

This decision is currently being hailed as one of the most “revolutionary move” in all of Buckingham Palace history.

This move is one of the couple’s bid to diversify their staffing, and to preserve their reign for the future.

According to the outlet, one of her biggest strengths is being able to allow the Firm access to a ‘wider and younger’ audience than before, so as to maintain relevancy. 

