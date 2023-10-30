 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Victoria Beckham rocks Kim Kardashian’s stunning PFW lilac gown - See pic

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, October 30, 2023

Victoria Beckham looked stunning as she showcased the satin gown she exclusively designed for Kim Kardashian.

In a sizzling video on her Instagram, the fashion designer, 49, modeled the elegant design, originally worn by Kim, 43, at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show, 2023.

The English pop star praised the dress, featuring a simple, flattering silhouette in beautiful baby pink, and announced a limited-edition release for fans.

In her Instagram caption, she wrote, “I created this dress exclusively for @kimkardashian to wear at my #VBSS24 show in Paris. I immediately wanted it!”

“The shape is simple, flattering and comes in a beautiful baby pink colour!! Sign up to be the first to access this limited-edition drop!! Kisses xx.”

The versatile gown highlights a scooped neckline and complements Victoria's slender figure. Kim accessorized with layers of diamond jewelry, seven years after a notorious armed robbery during the event, which made her cautious about wearing expensive jewelry.

She paired the gown with nude heels, straight hair, bronzed makeup, and a chunky silver ring for the fashion event.

In 2016, Kim endured a traumatic robbery in which criminals stole millions in jewelry after breaking into her hotel room and left her hesitant to bring expensive items into her home. 

She has since opened up on becoming a different person since the robbery. 

