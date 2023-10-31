John Legend ditches social media for mental health: 'Too toxic'

John Legend steps away from social media, citing its increasing toxicity as detrimental to his mental health

John Legend has recently taken a significant step back from social media platforms, citing concerns about the negative impact they were having on his mental health.

The 44-year-old artist, known for his laid-back demeanor, expressed his decision to reduce his online presence, particularly on Twitter, due to what he described as the platform's growing toxicity.

In a conversation with Yahoo Life, Legend, who is particularly active on Instagram and TikTok, confessed that the overwhelming transparency and the constant influx of discourse had become too burdensome.

He reflected on the toll it was taking on his well-being, stating, "After a while, I was just like, 'You know, I don't need that.' And it's truly better for my mental health. I just found it better for my mental health to stay away."

Legend's decision comes as a testament to the importance of prioritizing mental health in the fast-paced world of social media. Despite his natural calmness, he emphasized the need for everyone to engage in open conversations and therapy to address past experiences and emotional well-being.

Speaking about the therapeutic value of his latest tour, "An Evening with John Legend," where he delves into his personal history, Legend stated, "It's been good for me being on my solo tour this year because I talk about my youth, my family, and my upbringing, and all the ups and downs I had."

He stressed the significance of addressing one's past, whether with a therapist or a loved one, as a vital step toward maintaining mental health. John Legend's choice to distance himself from social media sends a powerful message about the importance of self-care in an age dominated by online platforms.