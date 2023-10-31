Salma Hayek pens touching tribute for Matthew Perry, reflects on working with him in ‘Fools Rush In’

Salma Hayek expresses ‘profound sadness’ over Matthew Perry tragic demise

Salma Hayek revealed she was shocked to discover the news of sudden and tragic demise of Friends alum Matthew Perry in a heartfelt tribute for the star.



Taking to Instagram, the Frida star expressed her “profound sadness” on losing Perry, with whom she starred in 1997 romantic comedy Fools Rush In.

Besides multiple snaps with Perry, Hayek wrote, “Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us.”

“It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness,” she added. “There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them.”

She reflected on the moment last year when Perry revealed in a Instagram Q/A with fans that the movie he did with Hayek was “probably his best movie.”

“I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved 'Fools Rush In,' and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie,” she shared.

“Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude.



“My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you,” Hayek concluded.

Perry passed away at the age of 54 at his Los Angeles home on Saturday afternoon under mysterious circumstances, leaving fans all over the globe devastated.