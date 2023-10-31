 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Salma Hayek expresses ‘profound sadness’ over Matthew Perry tragic demise

Salma Hayek pens touching tribute for Matthew Perry, reflects on working with him in ‘Fools Rush In’

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Salma Hayek expresses ‘profound sadness’ over Matthew Perry tragic demise
Salma Hayek expresses ‘profound sadness’ over Matthew Perry tragic demise

Salma Hayek revealed she was shocked to discover the news of sudden and tragic demise of Friends alum Matthew Perry in a heartfelt tribute for the star.

Taking to Instagram, the Frida star expressed her “profound sadness” on losing Perry, with whom she starred in 1997 romantic comedy Fools Rush In.

Besides multiple snaps with Perry, Hayek wrote, “Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us.”

“It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness,” she added. “There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them.”

She reflected on the moment last year when Perry revealed in a Instagram Q/A with fans that the movie he did with Hayek was “probably his best movie.”

“I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved 'Fools Rush In,' and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie,” she shared.

“Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude.

“My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you,” Hayek concluded.

Perry passed away at the age of 54 at his Los Angeles home on Saturday afternoon under mysterious circumstances, leaving fans all over the globe devastated.

More From Entertainment:

Was Matthew Perry in love with 'Friends' wife Courteney Cox?

Was Matthew Perry in love with 'Friends' wife Courteney Cox?
Royal family shares special video of King Charles, Queen Camilla

Royal family shares special video of King Charles, Queen Camilla
Victoria, David Beckham getting closer to Kim Kardashian amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry

Victoria, David Beckham getting closer to Kim Kardashian amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' nabs another million dollar milestone

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' nabs another million dollar milestone

Harry Style, Tom Holland rake enough millions to bag UK Rich List spot

Harry Style, Tom Holland rake enough millions to bag UK Rich List spot
Matthew Perry assistant pours her heart out in emotional tribute for ‘Friends’ star

Matthew Perry assistant pours her heart out in emotional tribute for ‘Friends’ star
Megan Fox's Halloween costume raises eyebrows for defying SAG-AFTRA

Megan Fox's Halloween costume raises eyebrows for defying SAG-AFTRA
Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz take next big step towards marriage

Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz take next big step towards marriage
Matthew Perry's memoir tops Amazon charts following actor's tragic passing

Matthew Perry's memoir tops Amazon charts following actor's tragic passing
Britney Spears' apologetic bathroom excuse during traffic stops video

Britney Spears' apologetic bathroom excuse during traffic stops
'Friends' co-stars break silence on Matthew Perry's untimely passing video

'Friends' co-stars break silence on Matthew Perry's untimely passing
Diddy shares adorable daddy-daughter cookie mishap

Diddy shares adorable daddy-daughter cookie mishap