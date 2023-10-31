 
Fans react as Ariana Grande ‘heartbroken’ after her drummer Aaron Spears dies

Ariana Grande said, "Heartbroken. My condolences to you all. I love you guys and I am so sorry. My heart is with you."

Ariana Grande ‘heartbroken’ as her drummer Aaron Spears dies aged 47

US singer and songwriter Ariana Grande's drummer Aaron Spears has died aged 47, leaving the musician 'heartbroken'

Aaron Spears wife posted a tribute on husband's Instagram handle and Ariana writes she 'can't wrap my head around this'

The Everyday singer commented: "Heartbroken. My condolences to you all. I love you guys and I am so sorry. My heart is with you."

One fan commented, “he was a great person may he rest in peace.”

“We’re so grateful and happy to see that u’ve worked so many times with him. we love u,” said the second fan.

Earlier, Aaron Spears wife Jessica, the former member of Ariana's touring crew, posted a tribute on Aaron's Instagram, saying “It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beloved husband, Aaron Spears. 

“Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer, admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion for music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August."

The statement further reads: "His love, guidance, and warmth were the pillars of our family, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot describe. We are blessed to have him in our lives, his legacy will live on through the beautiful rhythms he created and the love he shared with us."

