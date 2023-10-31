 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were more ‘powerful’ in royal family?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were very ‘powerful’ in the royal family before they stepped down as working members of the Firm back in 2020.

A royal expert has claimed that Harry could have benefited from staying in the Firm, adding that Meghan could also have been extremely helpful to the Royal Family.

Royal expert Bonnie Brownlee, per the Mirror, claimed: "I think Harry and Meghan would have been highly successful, and sometimes I think they didn’t realise how powerful they already were before they moved to Los Angeles. They could have brought a great deal of openness, fairness and change."

She further said that Archie and Lilibet doting mother "would have been highly successful" if she had stayed in the Royal Family.

Moreover, the royal couple could have helped the Firm gain popularity among younger people if they had stayed in Britain and not stepped down as senior working royals.

