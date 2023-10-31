Meghan Markle making return to Instagram to tackle money woes?

Meghan Markle to return to Instagram to tackle money woes?

Meghan Markle is reportedly set to make her much awaited return to Instagram with experts suggesting that the Duchess might be doing so because of her financial troubles.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, deactivated her personal Instagram account soon after getting engaged to Prince Harry, however, she told The Cut she’s making a social media comeback.

Speaking of the advantages Meghan could have from her social media, writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue said the former actor could earn millions for each of her post.

"I think we know they have made a lot of money given their shenanigans over the last two years but apparently Meghan wants to actually focus on building up her brand,” she said.

"There have been rumours that she could actually post or do sponsored posts on Instragram which is something that influencers do,” Esther told Sky News Australia.

"Apparently she could make up to a million dollars a post by sponsoring sort of brand that's willing to have her as a spokesperson."

Meanwhile, Eric Schiffer, a social media expert alluded that Meghan would quickly gain followers on Instagram and may soon be giving a tough competition to the likes of Kim Kardashian.

Another expert, Kent Moore, weighed in on the matter, saying, "Her status is unique because she is a celebrity, actress and royalty.

"Meghan could charge a million dollars per post as an absolute minimum,” she added. "That sum would rise quickly if her partnerships achieve global coverage and traction.

"Brands could want to align with her for campaigns over a couple of years, featuring several posts and even personal appearances."