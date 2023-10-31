Meghan Markle was planning to sign with Audible after her $29 million deal with Spotify came to an end in June

Meghan Markle faces another major blow over Audible negotiations, statement issued

Amazon-owned audiobook and podcast service Audible has dismissed reports that Meghan Markle was in talks with the US-based podcast giant in a lucrative contract that could “make or break” her Hollywood career.



In a major blow to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Spotify rival Audible spokesperson issued a statement and clarified: “There is no truth to the reports and Audible is not in negotiations with Meghan Markle.”

Earlier, there were reports Archie and Lilibet doting mother Meghan was planning to sign with the company after her $29 million deal with Spotify came to an unceremonious end in June.

The source had told Closer UK that the new venture has the power to make or break Meghan Markle’s Hollywood “dream.” And that the Duchess was “thrilled” about being on the verge of landing the major deal since parting ways with Spotify.