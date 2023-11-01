 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry done at 'two children' unlike other Royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are staying away from Royal Family traditions when it comes to having children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have often admitted that they do not want more than two kids. The couple is parents to Archie and Lilibet.

Harry told Oprah in 2021 that she was "done" at two children and Meghan agreed, noting: "Two it is."

Harry later told: "I'm just grateful to have any child. Any, one or two, would have been amazing but to have a boy and then a girl what more can you ask for? Now we've got our family, we got the four of us and our two dogs."

Earlier in a 2019 interview, Harry confirmed his statement during an interview with Dr Jane Goodall.

He told her for Vogue: "I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question.

 "Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation," he concluded.

Meanwhile, brother Prince William is a father to three children, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

