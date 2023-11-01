Miley Cyrus masters serene paddleboard yoga in stunning video: Watch

 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Miley Cyrus recently wowed her fans with a captivating display of paddleboard yoga skills, demonstrating grace and strength on the water.

The 30-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a mesmerizing black and white video of herself performing yoga poses while floating on a paddleboard.

Set to her song Island, which she released earlier this year, Cyrus dressed in a stylish black bikini top paired with matching shorts and a black cap, showcased her prowess as she effortlessly transitioned between various yoga poses. 

Cyrus's caption for the video, "So close to heaven but so far from everyone," echoed the lyrics from her song, adding a sense of tranquility to the post. 

In her caption, she expressed her gratitude for the island and the abundant magic it shared with her. The video continued with Cyrus demonstrating a plank position and then smoothly transitioning into a tricep pushup, emphasizing her strength and balance.

The yoga session on the paddleboard progressed with Cyrus moving into a cobra pose, followed by an upward dog, and a lunging twist position. Her fluid and controlled movements were a testament to her commitment to her yoga practice.

The video concluded with Cyrus gracefully kneeling on the paddleboard and raising both arms in the air, signifying a peaceful and serene conclusion to her yoga session on the water.

The versatile artist has been making headlines not only for her yoga prowess but also for her latest musical endeavors.

Cyrus recently collaborated with iconic country singer Dolly Parton on a duet that covers Cyrus's own 2013 hit song Wrecking Ball. This collaboration is part of Parton's forthcoming album Rockstar, scheduled for release on November 17, 2023. 

