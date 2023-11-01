Bradley Cooper rushed to the rescue of THIS Hollywood diva

Bradley Cooper sat by Brooke Shields during her ambulance ride to the hospital

Bradley Cooper sat by Brooke Shields during her ambulance ride to the hospital

Bradley Cooper played an actual hero for a Hollywood icon Brooke Shields when she collapsed and had a full blown seizure outside a restaurant in New York.

The Blue Lagoon star recalled the incident in her interview with Glamour magazine for their cover story, the actress recalled how the Silver Linings Playbook actor rushed to her aid and even rode in the ambulance with her.

“I was waiting for an Uber. I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and [the people I was with] were like, ‘Are you okay?’”.

“I walk into the restaurant L’Artusi, and I go to the sommelier who had just taken an hour to watch my run-through. I go in, two women come up to me; I don’t know them. Everything starts to go black,” she recalled.

The actress then went on to detail how the grand mal seizure went, “Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall. I start having a grand mal seizure.”

“It means frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue. The next thing I remember, I'm being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on. And Bradley f*****g Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand.”

Brooke said Bradley was called after the restaurant staff couldn't reach her husband, and an assistant knew that the Hangover star was close by.

“His assistant called Bradley and said, ‘Brooke’s on the ground. Chris isn’t around. Go get her.’ And he came, and somebody called the ambulance. And then it was like, I walked in with Jesus,” she continued.

Brooke recalled the “surreal” ambulance journey, with the actor telling her: “I'm going to hospital with you, Brooke”.

Brooke Shields met Bradley Cooper when they worked together on the 2008 horror movie The Midnight Meat Train. The two have been friends for over a decade.