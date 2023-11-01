 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

‘Mean Girls’ cast reunites: Watch Lindsay Lohan and more in hilarious ad

‘Mean Girls’ Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert have come together for a series of hilarious ads

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

file footage


The cast of Mean Girls, including Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, has reunited for a series of Walmart commercials promoting the retail giant's upcoming Black Friday deals.

In the commercials, the cast members reprise their roles as adult versions of their characters from the original film.

Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) narrates the commercial, mentioning that some things never change at North Shore High School, such as wearing pink on Wednesdays. Cady has become the school's guidance counselor and awkwardly blurts out "gruel" in front of confused students

The cast members enthusiastically discuss the upcoming Walmart Black Friday deals as if they were gossiping about high school drama.

The commercial features Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) trying to make 'fetch' happen once again, while a new generation of Plastics brings back the iconic Jingle Bell Rock dance.

Gretchen, now a mom, picks up her daughter in a convertible and urges her to go deal shopping at Walmart.

Meanwhile, Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried), now a weather reporter, humorously states that there's a 30% chance it's already Wednesday.

Kevin Gnapoor (Rajiv Surendra) is shown raising a son with his trademark style, encouraging him not to let the haters stop him from being himself.

Gretchen helps her daughter and friends film a dance video, still trying to make her catchphrase mainstream, but her daughter dismisses it.

The commercial also recreates the infamous 'sex education' scene, with Missy Elliott playing a new female gym coach lecturing about Walmart deals.

Instead of the Burn Book, the high school students riot over the new Black Friday deals.

The Walmart commercials will be released throughout the month leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with a new commercial dropping each Wednesday, reminiscent of the film's famous "On Wednesdays we wear pink" line.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s wild style copied for Halloween

Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s wild style copied for Halloween
Everything about Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, and more!

Everything about Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, and more!
Kim Kardashian flaunts platinum blond hair in glamorous new shoot - see pics

Kim Kardashian flaunts platinum blond hair in glamorous new shoot - see pics

Celine Dion comes out of isolation after nearly four years

Celine Dion comes out of isolation after nearly four years
MCU poises to fight franchise fatigue with old heroes?

MCU poises to fight franchise fatigue with old heroes?
Jimmy Kimmel makes Diddy unanswerable in new interview

Jimmy Kimmel makes Diddy unanswerable in new interview
Victoria Beckham leaves David Beckham swooning over her Vogue France photos

Victoria Beckham leaves David Beckham swooning over her Vogue France photos

Prince Harry’s friend list is ‘predominantly’ out in the cold: report

Prince Harry’s friend list is ‘predominantly’ out in the cold: report
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘crazy’ in love with model Vittoria Ceretti?

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘crazy’ in love with model Vittoria Ceretti?

Prince William, Prince Harry told to accept 'reality' and 'mature' to mend bond

Prince William, Prince Harry told to accept 'reality' and 'mature' to mend bond
Prince Harry’s seeing big companies wanting to ‘cozy up’

Prince Harry’s seeing big companies wanting to ‘cozy up’
Prince Harry ‘letting’ Meghan Markle widen divides and destroy bonds

Prince Harry ‘letting’ Meghan Markle widen divides and destroy bonds