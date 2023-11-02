Prince Harry, Meghan Markle financial troubles causing 'major friction' at home

Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘uphill battle’ to manage finances

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seems to be living a fairytale life that too away from the strict rules and regulations of the Royal family.



However, things are not as they seem for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they struggle with money woes following their failed Spotify deal and later the cancellation of season 2 of Archetypes.

Nevertheless, the lovebirds tried to leave their traumas away as they went for a vacation to Canouan Island, but their body language appeared tense as they made a clumsy attempt to hold hands in pictures obtained from their getaway.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, an insider revealed that Harry and especially Meghan is stressed over their financial troubles which is causing “major friction at home.”

“The tension has been building,” the source said. “On the surface, Meghan and Harry seem to have it all: their Montecito mansion, two beautiful children and well-connected friends, but they’re realizing it’s not enough. And Meghan feels like she’s pulling all the weight.”

After leaving the Royal life, Harry and Meghan had big dreams when they relocated to America and they even made money with their Netflix docuseries and the Duke’s bombshell memoir Spare.

But things changed after they were dropped by Spotify. “Meghan and Harry thought things would keep going in that profitable direction indefinitely,” the insider said.

“Between the lost deals and all the media scrutiny, it’s been an uphill battle for Meghan and Harry,” the insider said.