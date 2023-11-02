 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 02, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Is Jennifer Lawrence Returning To The Hunger Games?

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' to return to big screens on 17th of November

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 02, 2023

File Footage Is Jennifer Lawrence Returning To The Hunger Games?
File Footage Is Jennifer Lawrence Returning To The Hunger Games?

With the highly anticipated film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes all set to premier in cinemas, there are speculations about Jennifer Lawrence’s comeback to the premise. 

These speculations are ignited by the 33-year-old actress Jennifer Lawrence herself. 

Earlier, she conveyed a sense of hope that she could return to her character as Katniss Everdeen. 

As per Variety, when inquired about the prospect, Jennifer Lawrence responded, "Oh, my God – totally! If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 per cent."

With that being said, the producer Nina Jacobson implies other plans for the franchise are currently underway. 

Yahoo Entertainment reported that Nina strongly holds the view that Jennifer is pretty much done with her character as Katniss Everdeen. 

At the moment Jennifer's return to the award-winning movie series is highly subjective to the writer Suzanne Collins’ plans for her character.

Adding onto the information, Nina shared, "If Suzanne has something to say, then she'll write a book about it. Honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete. And I think that Suzanne feels that her story is complete."

For the unversed, the first four movies of the dystopian sci-fi film series The Hunger Games revolved around the protagonist Katniss Everdeen, portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence. 

The Nebula award winner movie series is returning to big screens with the prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in the third quarter of November 2023. 

Check out the trailer now!



More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s life is now a miserable snooze-fest

Prince Harry’s life is now a miserable snooze-fest
'Kate Middleton taking criticism seriously' video

'Kate Middleton taking criticism seriously'

HBO shares discouraging update on ‘Euphoria’ season 3

HBO shares discouraging update on ‘Euphoria’ season 3
‘The House of Dragon’ gets encouraging update on season 2

‘The House of Dragon’ gets encouraging update on season 2
'Meghan's 'new venture' has power to make or break her Hollywood dream'

'Meghan's 'new venture' has power to make or break her Hollywood dream'
'Americans want Harry and Meghan to go back to UK' video

'Americans want Harry and Meghan to go back to UK'
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck marriage
Meghan Markle’s life is a ‘ridiculous’ bout of sensationalism

Meghan Markle’s life is a ‘ridiculous’ bout of sensationalism
Meghan Markle's started Prince Harry on 'freedom and travel'

Meghan Markle's started Prince Harry on 'freedom and travel'
Taylor Tomlinson creates history with rare achievement in late-night TV shows

Taylor Tomlinson creates history with rare achievement in late-night TV shows
Prince Harry’s courage to ‘break free’ is from engagement day

Prince Harry’s courage to ‘break free’ is from engagement day
Prince William not invited to AI safety summit?

Prince William not invited to AI safety summit?