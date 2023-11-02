'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' to return to big screens on 17th of November

File Footage Is Jennifer Lawrence Returning To The Hunger Games?

With the highly anticipated film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes all set to premier in cinemas, there are speculations about Jennifer Lawrence’s comeback to the premise.

These speculations are ignited by the 33-year-old actress Jennifer Lawrence herself.

Earlier, she conveyed a sense of hope that she could return to her character as Katniss Everdeen.

As per Variety, when inquired about the prospect, Jennifer Lawrence responded, "Oh, my God – totally! If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 per cent."

With that being said, the producer Nina Jacobson implies other plans for the franchise are currently underway.

Yahoo Entertainment reported that Nina strongly holds the view that Jennifer is pretty much done with her character as Katniss Everdeen.

At the moment Jennifer's return to the award-winning movie series is highly subjective to the writer Suzanne Collins’ plans for her character.

Adding onto the information, Nina shared, "If Suzanne has something to say, then she'll write a book about it. Honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete. And I think that Suzanne feels that her story is complete."

For the unversed, the first four movies of the dystopian sci-fi film series The Hunger Games revolved around the protagonist Katniss Everdeen, portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence.

The Nebula award winner movie series is returning to big screens with the prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in the third quarter of November 2023.

Check out the trailer now!







