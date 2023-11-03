 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 03, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles accused of breaking Royal traditions during Kenya tour

King Charles 'breaking away' from the years-long traditions and protocols of Royal family

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, November 03, 2023

King Charles accused of breaking Royal traditions during Kenya tour
King Charles accused of breaking Royal traditions during Kenya tour

King Charles has been making waves with his more relaxed and informal approach during his ongoing royal tour of Kenya alongside Queen Camilla.

The new monarch is “breaking away” from the years-long traditions and protocols the Royals are bound to follow as he makes his first visit to a Commonwealth country since his accession to the throne last year.

In a conversation with The Express, renowned royal historian Marlene Koenig has observed that the King is seamlessly adapting to his royal duties and connecting with the public unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The expert noted how Charles and Camilla have engaged in a series of less formal events, a stark contrast to the traditional royal protocol.

King Charles, in particular, drew attention when he ordered Indian food from a local food truck and interacted with students benefiting from the Prince's International Trust

"If you look at the type of engagements that the King and Queen are carrying out [in Kenya], you will see more informal engagements,” the expert said.

"He knows how to work a crowd – and he has been preparing for this job as king for decades,” she added.

"Charles is far less formal than his mother,” the royal historian. "I do not think the late Queen would have stopped at that food truck. Prince Philip might have, however."

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry's 'delayed' Hollywood Walk of Fame star likely to shine soon

Matthew Perry's 'delayed' Hollywood Walk of Fame star likely to shine soon
King Charles, Queen Camilla’s latest video draws David Beckham attention

King Charles, Queen Camilla’s latest video draws David Beckham attention
Princess Leonor taking style inspiration from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle: See

Princess Leonor taking style inspiration from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle: See
King Charles further angers Meghan Markle with his latest remarks? video

King Charles further angers Meghan Markle with his latest remarks?
Prince William to be the next royal breaking free due to ‘marrying smart’? video

Prince William to be the next royal breaking free due to ‘marrying smart’?
Why Rachel McAdams ditched 'Mean Girls' reunion?

Why Rachel McAdams ditched 'Mean Girls' reunion?
King Charles, Prince William ‘turning screws’ on ‘rebels’ Harry and Meghan

King Charles, Prince William ‘turning screws’ on ‘rebels’ Harry and Meghan
Lupita Nyong'o reveals support system after Selema Maskela breakup

Lupita Nyong'o reveals support system after Selema Maskela breakup
Joe Alwyn was ‘embarrassed’ of Taylor Swift romance, claims expert video

Joe Alwyn was ‘embarrassed’ of Taylor Swift romance, claims expert
King Charles receives sweet advice amid warning about Princess Eugenie, Beatrice: 'Do it now!'

King Charles receives sweet advice amid warning about Princess Eugenie, Beatrice: 'Do it now!'
Priscilla Presley discloses plans to spend afterlife with Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley discloses plans to spend afterlife with Elvis Presley
Robert De Niro's girlfriend reacts to ‘psychotic’ former aide lawsuit

Robert De Niro's girlfriend reacts to ‘psychotic’ former aide lawsuit