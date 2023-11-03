King Charles 'breaking away' from the years-long traditions and protocols of Royal family

King Charles accused of breaking Royal traditions during Kenya tour

King Charles has been making waves with his more relaxed and informal approach during his ongoing royal tour of Kenya alongside Queen Camilla.



The new monarch is “breaking away” from the years-long traditions and protocols the Royals are bound to follow as he makes his first visit to a Commonwealth country since his accession to the throne last year.

In a conversation with The Express, renowned royal historian Marlene Koenig has observed that the King is seamlessly adapting to his royal duties and connecting with the public unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The expert noted how Charles and Camilla have engaged in a series of less formal events, a stark contrast to the traditional royal protocol.

King Charles, in particular, drew attention when he ordered Indian food from a local food truck and interacted with students benefiting from the Prince's International Trust

"If you look at the type of engagements that the King and Queen are carrying out [in Kenya], you will see more informal engagements,” the expert said.

"He knows how to work a crowd – and he has been preparing for this job as king for decades,” she added.

"Charles is far less formal than his mother,” the royal historian. "I do not think the late Queen would have stopped at that food truck. Prince Philip might have, however."