Kate Middleton ‘pleased' yet ‘cautious' after first public appearance amid cancer

Kate Middleton is still undergoing cancer treatment

Princess Kate appeared upbeat and healthy during her first public appearance amid her cancer treatment. She attended the Trooping the Colour parade yesterday along with the rest of the Royal Family to celebrate the King’s official birthday.

royal commentator Grant Harrold says stepping out made Kate happy with the loving reception from the crowd. However, she’ll remain cautious amid her cancer treatment.

"Kate will be happy to be back in the public eye. She's always taken her Royal duties very seriously and she carries them out with such confidence too,” Grant told OK!, adding that the Princess of Wales is “pleased about” it.

He acknowledged that Kate must’ve been nervous about the event, saying, "It's certainly a big moment for her, and her family, and there's bound to be an element of nervousness felt among them all - Kate especially.”

“I do think as pleased as she'll be to be back out there, she'll also be feeling cautious too,” he noted.

"The reception she's had from the public and the crowds gathered has been amazing, seeing her alongside the Royals again clearly means a lot to the public and knowing Kate, it will mean a lot to her too," he added.

Kate Middleton arrived at Trooping the Colour parade in a carriage with her kids - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The mom-of-three donned a white dress by Jenny Packham and paired it with a matching hat and pearl earrings.