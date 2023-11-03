 
Friday, November 03, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Matthew Perry's 'delayed' Hollywood Walk of Fame star likely to shine soon

Following his demise, Matthew Perry might get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a special location years after his PR firm already requested for it

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, November 03, 2023

Matthew Perry's 'delayed' Hollywood Walk of Fame star likely to shine soon

Following his demise, Matthew Perry might get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a special location. 

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the organisation in charge of the well-known Hollywood Walk of Fame, told TMZ that the decision is up to the late actor’s family.

The organisation says they’d love to bestow a star alongside the accolade of Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, and hold a ceremony in the memory of the late actor. 

The outlet further reported that Matthew was once chosen for a WOF star in 2013 when his PR firm submitted him, however, no ceremony was ever planned, and the award expired in 2018.

The HCC further said that the chair of the selection committee would need his family’s approval first as they haven't contacted the organisation about setting up a ceremony.

If Matthew's folks give their approval for a WOF star, a family member would have to accept the star on his behalf and would be in charge of sending out invitations for the ceremony, with a guest list ranging from 60 to 90.

