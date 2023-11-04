Prince Harry really puts the ‘meh’ in Megxit

The Duchess of Sussex’ star is allegedly starting to look a little bleak while the Prince of Wales, William polishes his own

The Duchess of Sussex’s bleak star has just become a topic of discussion, given the Prince of Wales, William is set to polish his own among King Charles’ birthday guest list.



All of this has been issued and claimed by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything, during one of her most candid pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she referenced the Royal Family’s upcoming events and festivities, namely Remembrance Day as well as King Charles’ birthday.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, it adds a “further layer of complication to all of these emotions,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must be dealing with considering these “these messes, and mini-sausage roll-mandatory outings” are happening without them, whereas “the House of Windsor is busy with big prizes and big birthdays, the Sussexes’ star is on the blink.”

Before concluding she also decided to drive the point home again.

Ms Elser said at this point, “Professionally, he and Meghan seem stuck in neutral as they continue to put the ‘meh’ in Megxit, with them not having announced a new project or business deal in more than two years.”