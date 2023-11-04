 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 04, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry really puts the ‘meh’ in Megxit

The Duchess of Sussex’ star is allegedly starting to look a little bleak while the Prince of Wales, William polishes his own

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, November 04, 2023

The Duchess of Sussex’s bleak star has just become a topic of discussion, given the Prince of Wales, William is set to polish his own among King Charles’ birthday guest list.

All of this has been issued and claimed by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything, during one of her most candid pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she referenced the Royal Family’s upcoming events and festivities, namely Remembrance Day as well as King Charles’ birthday.

Photo: Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex & Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex
Photo: Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex & Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex

In the eyes of Ms Elser, it adds a “further layer of complication to all of these emotions,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must be dealing with considering these “these messes, and mini-sausage roll-mandatory outings” are happening without them, whereas “the House of Windsor is busy with big prizes and big birthdays, the Sussexes’ star is on the blink.”

Photo: Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex & Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex
Photo: Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex & Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex

Before concluding she also decided to drive the point home again.

Ms Elser said at this point, “Professionally, he and Meghan seem stuck in neutral as they continue to put the ‘meh’ in Megxit, with them not having announced a new project or business deal in more than two years.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, Queen Camilla roasted: ‘Precious deities’ in Kenya

King Charles, Queen Camilla roasted: ‘Precious deities’ in Kenya

Travis Kelce spotted alone after Taylor Swift prepares for her Latin American tour

Travis Kelce spotted alone after Taylor Swift prepares for her Latin American tour
Prince Harry is tackling bad weather and emotional storms in the US

Prince Harry is tackling bad weather and emotional storms in the US
King Charles and his family brace for another wave of criticism video

King Charles and his family brace for another wave of criticism

Drew Barrymore gets a proposal by Pauly Shore on talk show - watch video

Drew Barrymore gets a proposal by Pauly Shore on talk show - watch
‘Wayward’ Prince Harry will never turn up on King Charles’ doorstep video

‘Wayward’ Prince Harry will never turn up on King Charles’ doorstep
Taylor Swift's '1989' dominates UK music charts

Taylor Swift's '1989' dominates UK music charts
Riley Keough stuns with drastic transformation - see pic

Riley Keough stuns with drastic transformation - see pic
Prince Harry’s past humiliations are ‘coming home’ to roost

Prince Harry’s past humiliations are ‘coming home’ to roost
Nick Cannon’s baby mama Bre Tiesi recalls being with Michael B. Jordan

Nick Cannon’s baby mama Bre Tiesi recalls being with Michael B. Jordan
Princess Anne wears Queen Elizabeth's cloak video

Princess Anne wears Queen Elizabeth's cloak

Latest royal engagement by King Charles' brother goes unnoticed video

Latest royal engagement by King Charles' brother goes unnoticed