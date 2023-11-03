The couple has made some drastic changes to how they work

Prince William, Kate Middleton's new strategy starts working in their favor

Kate Middleton and Prince William's new social media strategy seems to be working in their favor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently changed social media policy to apprise people of what they have been doing.



Apart from sharing their pictures and videos from work, the couple's Instagram account now shares weekly and monthly "rewind" which highlights the royal engagements they undertake during the period.

Within a few months, the couple has seen an exponential growth in their Instagram following.

After adding thousands more, the couple is now about to hit the 15 million mark on the Facebook-owned platform.

Kate Middleton was praised for taking criticism seriously and not personally when questions were raised about her workload in July.

Her number of royal engagements has also increased significantly since.

The couple recently hired a CEO to handle all their professional royal affairs, a decision that was branded a revolutionary move by royal commentators.

