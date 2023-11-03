 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift's '1989' dominates UK music charts

She has been launching re-releases of her earlier work after she lost control of the master recordings

By
Web Desk

Friday, November 03, 2023

Taylor Swifts 1989 dominates UK music charts

Taylor Swift topped the UK singles and albums charts on Friday with her re-recording of her award-winning hit album "1989".

The 21-track “1989” (Taylor’s Version), released last Friday nine years to the day the original album came out in 2014, debuted at No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart with "184,000 chart units, more than double that of the original 1989’s opening-week sales of 90,000," the Official Charts Company said in a statement.

"But that’s just the start. Taylor also claims the biggest opening week for any album this year."

The feat means the new release, which outperformed the rest of the Top 10 combined this week, is Swift's 11th UK No.1 album. She is the woman with the most UK No.1 albums this century, the Official Charts Company said, adding “1989” (Taylor’s Version) also topped vinyl charts.

The new album features five previously unreleased “From the Vault” tracks, including “Is It Over Now?”, which topped the Official Singles Chart with 4.9 million streams. Two others, “Now That We Don't Talk” and “Slut!”, came in at No. 2 and 5 respectively.

“1989”, Swift’s fifth album which span hits like “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space”, topped charts around the world and won her album of the year, best pop vocal album and best music video for "Bad Blood" at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

She has been launching re-releases of her earlier work after she lost control of the master recordings of her first six albums when she left the Big Machine record label in 2019, triggering a bitter and public dispute with its new owner, music executive Scooter Braun.

Braun sold Swift's master recordings to a private equity company in a deal reported to be worth more than $300 million.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry really puts the ‘meh’ in Megxit video

Prince Harry really puts the ‘meh’ in Megxit
King Charles, Queen Camilla roasted: ‘Precious deities’ in Kenya

King Charles, Queen Camilla roasted: ‘Precious deities’ in Kenya

Travis Kelce spotted alone after Taylor Swift prepares for her Latin American tour

Travis Kelce spotted alone after Taylor Swift prepares for her Latin American tour
Prince Harry is tackling bad weather and emotional storms in the US

Prince Harry is tackling bad weather and emotional storms in the US
King Charles and his family brace for another wave of criticism video

King Charles and his family brace for another wave of criticism

Drew Barrymore gets a proposal by Pauly Shore on talk show - watch video

Drew Barrymore gets a proposal by Pauly Shore on talk show - watch
‘Wayward’ Prince Harry will never turn up on King Charles’ doorstep video

‘Wayward’ Prince Harry will never turn up on King Charles’ doorstep
Riley Keough stuns with drastic transformation - see pic

Riley Keough stuns with drastic transformation - see pic
Prince Harry’s past humiliations are ‘coming home’ to roost

Prince Harry’s past humiliations are ‘coming home’ to roost
Nick Cannon’s baby mama Bre Tiesi recalls being with Michael B. Jordan

Nick Cannon’s baby mama Bre Tiesi recalls being with Michael B. Jordan
Princess Anne wears Queen Elizabeth's cloak video

Princess Anne wears Queen Elizabeth's cloak

Latest royal engagement by King Charles' brother goes unnoticed video

Latest royal engagement by King Charles' brother goes unnoticed