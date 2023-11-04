 
Saturday, November 04, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Travis Kelce keeps romance with Taylor Swift under wraps

Taylor would be ditching upcoming NFL games of her beau as she is back in work mode

Travis Kelce, who is currently making headlines for his romance with the pop sensation Taylor Swift, recently showed his intent to keep his relationship private. 

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared in a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany to preview the Chiefs international game against the Dolphins, and the sports star was bombarded with questions related to his new romance.

Travis Kelce ditches questions about Taylor Swift

According to TMZ, when one of the reporters inquired Travis about the relationship update, he replied, "The latest status is I got to see her last week. That's the latest status right there."

The same reporter once again asked, "Are you in love?" The tight-end ditched the question, saying that he would be keeping his personal relationship very personal.

He was also asked if the global music icon would be making an appearance at his upcoming big game against Miami at Deutsche Bank Park, but he again ditched the question.

Taylor Swift is back in work mode

This comes after a report emerged from a US celebrity gossip site, Duex Moi, which claimed that sources had revealed that Taylor would be ditching upcoming NFL games of her beau as she is back in work mode.

Taylor is said to be preparing for her upcoming sold-out international tour. 

