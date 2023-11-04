Prince Harry is ‘obsessed’ with Prince William is getting worse

The preference Hollywood has for Prince William over his younger brother has sparked an ‘obsession’

Prince Harry is becoming outraged over the preferential treatment Prince William receives in the US, when compared to him.



Revelations about this rumored frustration has been shared by an inside source close to OK magazine.

The insider in question started the converastion by admitting that the Sussexes are fuming in Montecito over the preferential treatment being awarded to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This is because “You’d be surprised how many big stars reached out to William and Kate to let them know they have their support amid this feud with Harry and Meghan.”

Photo: William, the Prince of Wales

When it comes to the Sussexes, “they may have moved to California, but it’s William and Kate who had the most support out there, and there is a certain level of smugness about that.”

“They insist that they’d be doing this regardless of where the Sussexes live, but there is no doubt they’ll enjoy showing Meghan and Harry how Hollywood is still very much obsessed with all things royal’ because “everyone wants to be around them.”

even public relations expert Andy Barr agrees, according to the outlet he also said, “Whilst Harry and Meghan have a powerful and well-established network of celebrity friends and ‘fixers,' there is no substitute for being an actual, fully paid up member of the royal family."

"The global interest and intrigue in the British royal family means that they are guaranteed crowds wherever they go and whatever they do.”