Tom Hiddleston gives special shoutout to Tobey Maguire's 'Spider-Man'

Tom Hiddleston's 'The Night Manager' season 2 is coming out on January 11

Tom Hiddleston has paid a special tribute to the OG Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire.

The 44-year-old recently appeared for an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, where he spoke extensively about Marvel and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

During the chat, The Night Manager actor was asked about his personal favourite Spider-Man.

Hiddleston disclosed by saying, “For the reasons I cannot disclose, Tom Holland.”

He also gave a shoutout to Andrew Garfeild and Tobey as he felt that his comment might be taken as offensive for the other stars ad their fan. “No disrespect to Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield.”

In a special shoutout, Tom said, “We’re all kind of here because of Tobey in a way. Like, that film was the beginning of where we are today.”

The 50-year-old played the titular role for the first time in 2002 directed by Sam Raimi. The film also starred Kristen Dunst and James Franco.

In the same interview, Tom also opened about his inspiration behind playing his most popular MCU character, Loki.

The Life of Chuck star revealed that he was deeply influenced by the portrayal of Joker by Jack Nicholson in the 1989 Batman movie directed by Tim Burton.

Tom opened when he first played Loki, he “consciously carried Jack Nicholson in mind.”

Work wise, the actor is all set to return as Jonathan Pine after 10 years in season 2 of The Night Manager, releasing on January 11.