Saturday, November 04, 2023
Mason Hughes

6ix9ine 'barred' to enter USA for next 6 months

Following his release in the Dominican Republic over an assault charge, 6ix9ine will be unable to visit the USA for six months.

Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 04, 2023

6ix9ine 'barred' to enter USA for next 6 months

In the Dominican Republic, the laws seemingly can be tricky as 6ix9ine was released from jail but was barred from leaving the country for six months for assaulting a pair of producers in the studio who quarreled with his girlfriend.

Sharing the details on Twitter, My Mixtapez revealed that the Gooba rapster is "currently not in jail, adding, [He] isn't allowed to leave the country and go back to the US."

At his release, the Mala hitmaker shared his emotions, "First, I want to thank God that I am fine," he continued. "Thanks to everyone who has me in prayer... I feel so happy seeing you in full support."

The matter started from an altercation, as per DR-based attorney Felix Porter. The New York rapper, along with his associates, beat two producers following an incident related to his girlfriend.

After the assault, the lawyer shared, the 27-year-old tried to leave the country/"Trying to leave the country on a private plane, Tekashi 69 turned out to have MIGRATION ALERT," he continued. 

"His trip was aborted. The popular artist is on the run, his whereabouts unknown since there is an arrest warrant issued for beatings and injuries and threats."

