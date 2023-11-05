Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ‘threatening empire’ for King Charles

Experts warn the lack of funding and security cuts have had an ulterior hidden motive for King Charles

King Charles’ bid to remove security and stop funding was allegedly a power move to bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to heel.

For those unversed all of this has been brought to light by an inside source.

This insider broke everything down during one of their most recent chats with OK magazine.

During that converastion its been revealed, “the Sussexes had either to be safely in the tent in Britain or cast away and castigated as comprehensively as possible in order to reduce the threat of them eclipsing the rest of the family.”

“The greater truth is that Harry and Meghan make better headlines than the King and Camilla or William and Kate. The idea of them still being in public service but abroad, and out of the control of the institution, and dominating the media narrative just couldn’t happen.”

Before concluding the insider also went on to add, “the royal family “tried everything to make it fail, starting with the removal of security and then signing off on a 12-month assault by the U.K. press on Harry and Meghan and everyone in their orbit.”