 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 05, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ‘threatening empire’ for King Charles

Experts warn the lack of funding and security cuts have had an ulterior hidden motive for King Charles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ‘threatening empire’ for King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle a ‘threatening empire’ for King Charles

King Charles’ bid to remove security and stop funding was allegedly a power move to bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to heel.

For those unversed all of this has been brought to light by an inside source.

This insider broke everything down during one of their most recent chats with OK magazine.

During that converastion its been revealed, “the Sussexes had either to be safely in the tent in Britain or cast away and castigated as comprehensively as possible in order to reduce the threat of them eclipsing the rest of the family.”

Photo: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Photo: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“The greater truth is that Harry and Meghan make better headlines than the King and Camilla or William and Kate. The idea of them still being in public service but abroad, and out of the control of the institution, and dominating the media narrative just couldn’t happen.”

Before concluding the insider also went on to add, “the royal family “tried everything to make it fail, starting with the removal of security and then signing off on a 12-month assault by the U.K. press on Harry and Meghan and everyone in their orbit.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'miss the mark' after 'trying too hard'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'miss the mark' after 'trying too hard'
Prince William explains 'I'm not that old' after kid brands him 57

Prince William explains 'I'm not that old' after kid brands him 57
Shawn Levy dives into uncharted territory with Netflix's 'All the Light We Cannot See' video

Shawn Levy dives into uncharted territory with Netflix's 'All the Light We Cannot See'
Jennifer Aniston's worst fear comes true: Read to know

Jennifer Aniston's worst fear comes true: Read to know

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'calculative' decisions to win public

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'calculative' decisions to win public
John Stamos's ex Teri Copley responds to cheating accusations

John Stamos's ex Teri Copley responds to cheating accusations
King Charles is branded 'unpopular' father of 'power-hungry heir' by Meghan Markle pal

King Charles is branded 'unpopular' father of 'power-hungry heir' by Meghan Markle pal
Glastonbury 2024 breaks tradition with dual female headliners video

Glastonbury 2024 breaks tradition with dual female headliners
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers enjoy stylish dinner date in Greenwich village

Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers enjoy stylish dinner date in Greenwich village
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'bear' popularity of Prince William?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'bear' popularity of Prince William?
Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' left yearning for Lana Del Rey's musical touch

Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' left yearning for Lana Del Rey's musical touch
Matthew Perry's memoir unveils David Schwimmer's heroic stand at 'Friends' set

Matthew Perry's memoir unveils David Schwimmer's heroic stand at 'Friends' set