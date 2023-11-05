 
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William explains 'I'm not that old' after kid brands him 57

Prince William spills his real age in front of a school student

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Prince William explains 'I'm not that old' after kid brands him 57

Prince William had an amusing banter with a school student about his age.

The Prince of Wales, who visited Scotland with wife Kate Middleton recently, met children from Burghead School.

Chatting with them about their routine, William then threw a question about his age. In a hilarious response, the future King was branded 57-year-old.

"I'm not that old!" responded William, who is actually 41.

This comes as Kate Middleton has been branded more confident than her husband.

Body language expert Darren Stanton revealed: "Kate is equally as confident on her own as she is when she is with William. She is the stronger personality out of the two.

"You know someone is confident by their posture and the way they walk. Kate always springs out of the vehicle after arriving at an engagement. Her arms are often stretched out and she has good eye contact when shaking hands with others,” he noted.

