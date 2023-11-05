 
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William inspires Americans, US to move towards monarchy?

Prince William visited US without Kate Middleton in September

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Prince William inspires Americans, US to move towards monarchy?

Prince of Wales Prince William has inspired so much to Americans that Dr Taylor Marshall believes US will move towards a ‘monarchy’ in future.

He predicted staggering future for US while speaking to Mark Dolan.

According to a report by GB News, Dr Taylor said America could move towards a monarchy system in the future.

The podcast host said “Americans, we love our history. We are obsessed with monarchy and nobility and tradition and throne and altar and all of these concepts we love.”

He continued, “I honestly believe that America will move towards a form of monarchy. I know it sounds kind of crazy and I think it might take many decades.”

“But ultimately, I think that is a trajectory.”

Dr Taylor Marshall’s claims came months after a poll in August suggested Britain’s future king Prince William was the most popular public figure in US.

