 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 05, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s been ‘forced’ to start over due to King Charles’ betrayal

The Duke of Sussex has just been branded the victim of a very ‘long game’ set up by the monarchy

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Omid Scobie has just stepped forward with allegations against Prince William and King Charles. 

From Prince William being a power hungry heir to King Charles being utterly unpopular.

Accusations like this have been brought forward in Omid Scobie’s upcoming new book titled Endgame.

For those unversed, it promises the up-close and dirty on members of the Firm.

Prince Harry’s been ‘forced’ to start over due to King Charles’ betrayal

The cover as well as the Amazon description of the book has also been released as of now.

It promises “a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy – an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family.”

Even a source close to The Mail on Sunday signaled the alarm bells and said, “I've been told this is bad, very bad. It is unlikely that Royal aides will comment, but if there are charges of racism, they will, of course, be robustly rebutted.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian stuns in pink gown at star studded LACMA Gala

Kim Kardashian stuns in pink gown at star studded LACMA Gala

What is the ‘Queen Catherine’ curse Princess Kate is warned about?

What is the ‘Queen Catherine’ curse Princess Kate is warned about?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quiet down after ‘harsh’ media scrutiny

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quiet down after ‘harsh’ media scrutiny

'Beckham' success shoots Victoria solo doc demand?

'Beckham' success shoots Victoria solo doc demand?
Millie Bobby Brown discovers unknown truth about herself

Millie Bobby Brown discovers unknown truth about herself
Jacob Elordi reveals key to sounding like Elvis Presley in 'Priscilla'

Jacob Elordi reveals key to sounding like Elvis Presley in 'Priscilla'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Christmas plans laid bare amid rift with royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Christmas plans laid bare amid rift with royal family
‘Barbie’ director backs fellow star for ‘James Bond’

‘Barbie’ director backs fellow star for ‘James Bond’
Amber Heard learned local language in foreign country

Amber Heard learned local language in foreign country
Prince William back in Singapore without Kate Middleton after eleven years

Prince William back in Singapore without Kate Middleton after eleven years
Sarah Ferguson recalls her wedding to ex Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson recalls her wedding to ex Prince Andrew
Russell Brand’s accuser reveals SHOCKING details about assault on ‘Arthur’ set

Russell Brand’s accuser reveals SHOCKING details about assault on ‘Arthur’ set