Prince Harry’s been ‘forced’ to start over due to King Charles’ betrayal

The Duke of Sussex has just been branded the victim of a very ‘long game’ set up by the monarchy

Omid Scobie has just stepped forward with allegations against Prince William and King Charles.



From Prince William being a power hungry heir to King Charles being utterly unpopular.

Accusations like this have been brought forward in Omid Scobie’s upcoming new book titled Endgame.

For those unversed, it promises the up-close and dirty on members of the Firm.

The cover as well as the Amazon description of the book has also been released as of now.

It promises “a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy – an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family.”

Even a source close to The Mail on Sunday signaled the alarm bells and said, “I've been told this is bad, very bad. It is unlikely that Royal aides will comment, but if there are charges of racism, they will, of course, be robustly rebutted.”