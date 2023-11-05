 
'Barbie' director backs fellow star for 'James Bond'

The next James Bond has many contenders. But, for Greta Gerwig, it should be Barbie star Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Talking to Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast mega-hit Mattel doll movie, the filmmaker chose to heap praise on the acting chops of the 37-year-old.

Describing one of his iconic scenes in the film, the director said that the British actor’s monologue at the end of the movie following Ryan Gosling’s jacket gift to him was the epitome of his classical acting skills.

“He can do anything and is a very proper, trained British actor,” she continued.

“He can do the [Laurence] Olivier voice, so we had versions where he turned around, and it was British," the 40-year-old noted.

Adding, “But that was one of those [moments] when he turned around and did that voice – everybody on set, everybody’s jaw dropped. He became this different person.”

The filmmaker noted, “I think the direction I gave to him, I said something like, ‘Ascend the throne,’ and he was like, ‘Got it.’”

She said, “And he turned around, and he ascended the throne. I was like, ‘Get this to whoever is making Bond, [they] need this immediately.”

Despite Greta vouching for Kingsley, the franchise producer Barbara Broccoli hyped down the casting, saying there is a “big road ahead” before the character is “reinvented for the next chapter.”

