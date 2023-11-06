U2 rocks Las Vegas with first-ever residency in four years

U2, the Irish rockstar band, has a treat planned for their fans as they kicked off their Las Vegas residency a week ago on September 29, 2023.

The Las Vegas residency, promising the next level of arena entertainment, is the first-ever live performance by the band in four years.

U2's venue for residency shows

According to The Mirror, the venue of their show can reportedly hold around 18,000 fans and is marketed on their website as a next-generation entertainment medium that creates an extraordinary experience for fans.

U2's residency shows schedule gets updated

At first, the Irish band announced their residency of five shows for September and October, back on Valentine's Day this year (2023), but the fan's love and ticket demand forced them to add a few more shows for October.

By the end of May, the high ticket demand forced the band to expand their residency till December 2023.

Fan's reaction to U2's Las Vegas residency

U2 fans have been going gaga since the debut residency show by the band. Taking to social media, one of their fans declared the U2's show to be the best ever audio/visual event they have ever experienced.

Another chimed in, "It’s just a perfect combination of over-the-top and immersive imagery and a band that does not seem ready to slow down."

U2 invites Harry Styles to their Las Vegas residency

However, it has not yet been confirmed if they are again going to extend their residency shows, but the band has invited an acclaimed musician, Harry Styles, to perform with them at one of their residency shows.