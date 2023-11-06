Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share two children -- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet-- together

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘going through a rough patch’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is apparently ‘going through a rough patch’, a professional stylist has claimed as she revealed the reasons why the Duchess was being spotted without her engagement ring.



Speaking to GB News, Oriona Robb explained why Archie and Lilibet doting mother has not worn her beautiful ring recently.

The publication quoted Oriona Robb as saying, “Meghan Markle being spotted without her engagement ring, there could be various explanations.

"One possibility is that the ring might be undergoing maintenance or repair, as fine jewellery often requires occasional servicing, or that the marriage is going through a rough patch.”

She continued, "Like any relationship, marriages can have their challenges, but it's important to respect their privacy and give them the space to address any possible issues without presuming the worst.”

The fresh claims about Meghan’s engagement ring came after she and Harry were spotted for a night out at Katy Perry’s last Las Vegas residency show on Saturday.