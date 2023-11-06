 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘going through a rough patch’?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share two children -- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet-- together

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 06, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘going through a rough patch’?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘going through a rough patch’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is apparently ‘going through a rough patch’, a professional stylist has claimed as she revealed the reasons why the Duchess was being spotted without her engagement ring.

Speaking to GB News, Oriona Robb explained why Archie and Lilibet doting mother has not worn her beautiful ring recently.

The publication quoted Oriona Robb as saying, “Meghan Markle being spotted without her engagement ring, there could be various explanations.

"One possibility is that the ring might be undergoing maintenance or repair, as fine jewellery often requires occasional servicing, or that the marriage is going through a rough patch.”

She continued, "Like any relationship, marriages can have their challenges, but it's important to respect their privacy and give them the space to address any possible issues without presuming the worst.”

The fresh claims about Meghan’s engagement ring came after she and Harry were spotted for a night out at Katy Perry’s last Las Vegas residency show on Saturday. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William keeps King Charles head high after Prince Harry’s latest snub video

Prince William keeps King Charles head high after Prince Harry’s latest snub
Prince Harry becoming less valuable to Meghan Markle with each passing day video

Prince Harry becoming less valuable to Meghan Markle with each passing day
Kris Jenner left out on birthday by specific Kardashian-Jenner clan

Kris Jenner left out on birthday by specific Kardashian-Jenner clan
Sarah Ferguson’s sister confirms happy family news Fergie shared with fans

Sarah Ferguson’s sister confirms happy family news Fergie shared with fans
Prince William finally reveals reason why Kate Middleton didn’t join him in Singapore video

Prince William finally reveals reason why Kate Middleton didn’t join him in Singapore
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez accused of staging ‘happy couple’ act at LACMA Gala

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez accused of staging ‘happy couple’ act at LACMA Gala
Meghan Markle is putting Beyonce in ‘uncomfortable’ positions

Meghan Markle is putting Beyonce in ‘uncomfortable’ positions
Barbra Streisand reveals she was 'forced' to write about past romances

Barbra Streisand reveals she was 'forced' to write about past romances

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry ‘disrespectful’ birthday invite snub

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry ‘disrespectful’ birthday invite snub
King Charles extends massive support to Prince William as Harry ‘disappoints’ monarch

King Charles extends massive support to Prince William as Harry ‘disappoints’ monarch
'Avengers' stuntman dies in horrific car crash with his children

'Avengers' stuntman dies in horrific car crash with his children
Kim Kardashian spills which kid is not feeling the 'holiday' vibes

Kim Kardashian spills which kid is not feeling the 'holiday' vibes