Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Experts have just bashed the Duchess of Sussex for not possessing an understanding of privacy

Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle is putting Beyonce in ‘uncomfortable’ positions

The Duchess of Sussex has just been bashed for potentially leading Beyonce into an ‘uncomfortable’ position.

This comes from the To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield who also issued a strict warning to the couple during her interview with Fox News Digital,

In the midst of it she said, “I think 'Spare' and the [recent] Netflix documentary will ultimately hurt Harry and Meghan’s relationships with the Hollywood elite.”

During the course of the conversation she also questioned the Duchess, asking "Did intensely private Beyoncé give Meg permission to read a text message that she sent the duchess verbatim to millions of Netflix subscribers?”

“I highly doubt it," Ms Schofield beleives. After all "did Courteney Cox expect to one day be called out for ‘magic mushroom chocolates’ in ‘Spare?’”

She also posed a similar question in connection to other celebrities and added, “Does Gayle King enjoy being grilled by the internet when Harry tells ITV there isn't a royal racist after Gayle appeared on morning television claiming that her friends, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had receipts?”

“They are putting people in uncomfortable situations," at the end of the day. 

“While having Tyler Perry and Oprah in your corner is a huge help, I think most individuals don't want to pick a side and would prefer to avoid the drama.”

